6,855 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 241.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,704,000 after acquiring an additional 920,422 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 32.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896,366 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

