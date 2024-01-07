729 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $868,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $176.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.58. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.44.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

