90,000 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Purchased by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. Wolfspeed accounts for 1.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 3.1 %

WOLF traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 5,191,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $87.93.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

