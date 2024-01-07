A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after buying an additional 133,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.