AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.08% of AAON worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,984,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $72.45 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

