Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 6,044.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,072,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Abcam by 2,730.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 231,334 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Abcam in the third quarter valued at about $6,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the third quarter worth about $17,950,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Abcam by 65.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $23.99 on Friday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

