Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ABCM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam
Abcam Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $23.99 on Friday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abcam
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.