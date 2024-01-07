Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.75. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 303,743 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

