Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $212.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

