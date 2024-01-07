Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

