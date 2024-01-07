Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

