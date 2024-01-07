Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. iShares MSCI Chile ETF makes up 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $27.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $593.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.