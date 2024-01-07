Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

