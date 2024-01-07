Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.86

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and traded as high as $21.28. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 37,329 shares changing hands.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.86%.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
