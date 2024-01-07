Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.86

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and traded as high as $21.28. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 37,329 shares changing hands.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.86%.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.