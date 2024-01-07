ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

