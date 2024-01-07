Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $564.60. 1,917,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $594.71 and its 200-day moving average is $548.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

