Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Holdings Reduced by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 442,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $145.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average is $121.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

