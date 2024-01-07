Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.92. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 273,861 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,744.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 226,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,744.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,067.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Featured Stories

