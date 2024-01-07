AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $99.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

Institutional Trading of AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AECOM by 106.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $128,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.75. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 225.65%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

