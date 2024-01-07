AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $5.32. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
