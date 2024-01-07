Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.90

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.90 and traded as high as C$17.53. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$17.35, with a volume of 482,948 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$343.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7698483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$402,508.76. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$187,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total transaction of C$402,508.76. Insiders sold a total of 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

