Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 55,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Albemarle by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $170.62.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

