Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALDX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ALDX stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

