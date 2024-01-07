Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,164 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 78,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.99 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

