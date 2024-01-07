Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

