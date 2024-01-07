Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Increased by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,325 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 6.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $67,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,175,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,120,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. 21,474,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,090,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

