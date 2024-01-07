Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,785,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,763,000 after purchasing an additional 662,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

