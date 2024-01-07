ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.14

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.14 and traded as high as $25.93. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 2,190 shares traded.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2523 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF
