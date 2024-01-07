ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.14

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REITGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.14 and traded as high as $25.93. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 2,190 shares traded.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2523 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REITFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 1.27% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

