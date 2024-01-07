Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 4.19% of Alteryx worth $107,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

AYX stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

