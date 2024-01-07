Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.67. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $50,217.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,404 shares in the company, valued at $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ambarella by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

