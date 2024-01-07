AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 4.3 %

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $197.95 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.08. The company has a market cap of $124.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 3.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.