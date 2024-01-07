Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

