American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

