American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $69.01 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

