AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 35,864 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $29,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.4 %

United Rentals stock traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

