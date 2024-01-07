AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 565,910 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,910 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up about 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.50% of Teck Resources worth $110,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 2,333,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,079. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

