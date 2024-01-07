AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 654,093 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,093 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $43,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,936,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,510 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.