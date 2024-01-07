AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 69,192 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,192 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $25,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 282,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

BMO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 438,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

