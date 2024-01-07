AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,096,000. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

