AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.41% of Parker-Hannifin worth $204,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. American Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after buying an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.55. 420,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $297.12 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

