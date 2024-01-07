AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 1,770 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.71. 1,677,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,392. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.20 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

