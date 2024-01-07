AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 41,349 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,349 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,041 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,474,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,090,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

