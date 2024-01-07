AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 241,662 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $116,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.61. 7,339,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,722. The stock has a market cap of $516.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

