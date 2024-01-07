AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $732.40. 818,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $714.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $420.36 and a 1 year high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

