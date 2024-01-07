AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $23.80 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 216,919 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 57.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. 2,502,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,337. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

