AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 239,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.25. 40,796,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

