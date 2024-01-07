AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 36,909 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Target were worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. 2,730,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,731. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

