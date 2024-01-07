AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Newmont by 66.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,000. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

