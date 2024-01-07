AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,206 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

