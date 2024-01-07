AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 18,282 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $180.50. 1,391,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.18. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $183.51.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

