AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 337,634 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,634 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $93.24. 5,974,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515,503. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.